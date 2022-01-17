Character and Charm abound here in this immaculate two story home on 6th Street NW! Walk to Glenn Hilton Park, stroll to the lake or walk to LHCC... Updates throughout from head to toe offers a move in ready home! You will enjoy relaxing and gathering here in this INCREDIBLE outdoor living space that has a large covered porch/patio area overlooking private, well landscaped back yard. Setting here is very pristine and park-like! All white newly updated eat-in kitchen with shiplap, island, coffee bar, stainless appliances and gorgeous countertops! Cozy, den sitting room w fireplace opens to covered porch area. Lovely foyer flanked by dining room & sunny family room. Main level also offers nice laundry room, bedroom or designated office and a full bath. Fabulous floor plan on upper level has primary bedroom with updated black/white bath, three large bedrooms, large updated full bath w new tiled luxury shower. Each bedroom upstairs is tucked away uniquely offering privacy and space.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The company said the expansion to Morganton could add as many as 150 jobs in the area.
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 21-27:
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County and around the state, eight additional schools in the county were identified with clust…
- Updated
The dark asphalt of the streets through Morganton and the rest of Burke County turned white Sunday when a winter storm dumped snow and sleet a…
- Updated
GRANITE FALLS – Caldwell County deputies shot and killed a man they say held two women hostage and killed another man before they arrived on s…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Burke County and more than 1,000 new cases were added between Monday and Friday.
- Updated
COVID-19 has temporarily closed down another school in Burke County, and clusters have been reported in three additional schools.
- Updated
A Morganton man is facing a secret peeping charge.