A striking, STELLAR renovation in one of the best locations of desirable NW Hickory! Cozy front porch opens to a welcoming foyer, pretty sitting/living room and dining area. Remarkable remodel offering crisp, clean white kitchen w/custom island, stainless app, quartz tops, gorgeous backsplash! Kitchen is completely open to oversized den w built-ins, brick fireplace w gas logs. Spacious, bright sunroom overlooks private backyard w/ a lovely, mountain-like sight line of trees & creek. Absolutely gorgeous, extra wide windows in house offers abundant natural lighting. Updated modern, primary suite ON MAIN level with nice wic, custom shower, double vanity. Upstairs offers four bedrooms, TWO FULL BATHS, (one is Jack & Jill bath), hardwood floors, walk in attic storage. Room to roam in the finished basement that has endless possibilities, laundry room, utility room/workshop. Plenty of parking here w new circular drive & 2 car carport in rear of home. THIS HOME OFFERS SO MUCH FOR THE MONEY.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,000
