Gorgeous like-new 5BR/4BA All brick Custom Built home in highly desirable Waterford Hills, Mt.View, 2 minutes to 321 & I-40. Spacious kitchen, granite countertops, SS Appliances, large pantry. BR suite on Main, master bath w/ double vanities, separate custom tile shower and Jacuzzi bathtub. 2nd Bedroom on Main w/ full Bath is perfect for guests. Elegant office, formal dining room and a beautiful breakfast area. Laundry room w/utility sink. 2nd floor with 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths and a large Bonus Room (5th Bedroom). Tray ceilings, accent lighting, archways, electric fireplace, hardwood floors on main. Practical Central vacuum system w/ dustpan inlet. 2 AC/heat units. Covered large deck. Beautiful backyard perfect for a pool or kids play area. Storage shed. House in cul-de-sac, family friendly neighborhood, illuminated streets. Great Mt View School District. No HOA! Convenient location to groceries, pharmacies, 321&I-40. If you are looking for your New Home, look no more - This is it!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $529,900
