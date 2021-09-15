5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $750,000

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information.. Why settle for a house when you can own a resort? Imagine having a waterfront home with nearly 2000 SF of open entertaining space - living, dining & game room. Imagine having a huge deck overlooking the waters of Lake Hickory. Imagine having a large, well-planned kitchen. Imagine having 5 spacious BRs. Imagine having generous closets, pantries & storage. Imagine having abundant parking. Imagine having the privacy of a home tucked into the woods & hidden from the road yet easily accessible & less than 10 minutes to downtown Hickory. Imagine the feel of a contemporary boutique hotel. When you imagine these things you are sharing the vision that renowned Architect Jim Sherrill designed into this fabulous home. Now use your imagination of what it would be like to live here or to own this property as a bed and breakfast and make it income producing. Imagine the possibilities. Just imagine. It can be yours. Just close your eyes and imagine....