Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information.. Why settle for a house when you can own a resort? Imagine having a waterfront home with nearly 2000 SF of open entertaining space - living, dining & game room. Imagine having a huge deck overlooking the waters of Lake Hickory. Imagine having a large, well-planned kitchen. Imagine having 5 spacious BRs. Imagine having generous closets, pantries & storage. Imagine having abundant parking. Imagine having the privacy of a home tucked into the woods & hidden from the road yet easily accessible & less than 10 minutes to downtown Hickory. Imagine the feel of a contemporary boutique hotel. When you imagine these things you are sharing the vision that renowned Architect Jim Sherrill designed into this fabulous home. Now use your imagination of what it would be like to live here or to own this property as a bed and breakfast and make it income producing. Imagine the possibilities. Just imagine. It can be yours. Just close your eyes and imagine....
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
- Updated
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 40 westbound after a wreck between Exits 100 and 103 on Thursday afternoon.
- Updated
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
- Updated
A man landed charges after police seized a shotgun and methamphetamine from a vehicle in which he was a passenger.
- Updated
Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
- Updated
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 18-24.