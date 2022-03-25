Stunning restoration project in prominent NW Hickory location. This five bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a great room with fireplace open to spectacular kitchen with large island, Bosch appliances including French door refrigerator, wine cooler, and gas range. Main-level primary suite with fireplace and spacious ensuite bath featuring double sink vanity, free-standing tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with custom shelving. Mudroom entry in back. Large laundry with tile floor. Relax in the screened porch, in the sunroom or on the rear deck overlooking oversized, level yard. Front room could be an office/study or dining room. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Rinnai gas tankless water heater This one is a must have!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $789,900
