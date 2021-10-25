5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Amazing location near Lake Hickory County Club for this five bedroom family home with stunning in-ground pool and natural lot setting. The covered front porch leads into a central foyer opening onto formal living and dining rooms. From there, a crisp white kitchen features a gas cooktop, wall oven, bar seating, & huge pantry for storage. The open great room has a gas fireplace and huge adjoining sunroom overlooking the in-ground pool with overflow hot tub and private, natural backyard with Koi pond. The main level also features a primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and bath with steam shower and whirlpool. You'll also find a screened porch and full bath for pool guests on the main. Upstairs, a central hallway opens onto four additional bedrooms, including a 2nd primary suite. Bonus room/conditioned storage off of 4th bedroom. All new interior paint, updated lighting. Located within walking distance to LHCC, dining, Starbucks, church, school, & more!