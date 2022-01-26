For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This grand Southern Colonial Revival home was built in 1918 and offers incredible millwork, tall ceilings, large rooms throughout, and an amazing location on a tree-lined street in NW Hickory. The impressive two-story portico towers over the front entrance with leaded glass side & elliptical fan lights highlighting the front door. The large central foyer opens onto a graciously sized living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Off the foyer, you'll also find a relaxing library and formal dining room. The centrally located kitchen is large and offers an adjoining breakfast area and den with fireplace. The main level also features a primary suite with private bath and double closets, and a curved sunroom opening onto the 71' x 38' natatorium with indoor pool. Upstairs, a central hallway opens onto four large bedrooms, two with Jack & Jill bathroom. Outside, enjoy a sunny side deck, large fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping, and convenient porte cochere parking.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $999,999
