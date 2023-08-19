Welcome to 111 Eastwood Village Court, a stunning 2021-built home that has been upgraded with a fully finished basement, providing a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is perfect for those looking for modern living with ample space for families or entertaining guests. The main level features an open and inviting living area, which flows effortlessly into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen boasts modern appliances, ample storage, and plenty of counter space, making it perfect for cooking and entertaining. Additionally, the main level includes three generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level of the home has been completely finished, adding an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office, and a large living area. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautiful, move-in ready home yours. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $469,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
HICKORY — Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck that happened last month and which resulted in the deaths of two young people has been re…
Here's the latest scoop on Root and Vine and Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge.