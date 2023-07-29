Welcome to 111 Eastwood Village Court, a stunning 2021-built home that has been upgraded with a fully finished basement, providing a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is perfect for those looking for modern living with ample space for families or entertaining guests. The main level features an open and inviting living area, which flows effortlessly into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen boasts modern appliances, ample storage, and plenty of counter space, making it perfect for cooking and entertaining. Additionally, the main level includes three generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level of the home has been completely finished, adding an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office, and a large living area. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautiful, move-in ready home yours. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $479,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it a deer.
A Morganton man has been charged with two child sex offenses from the 1990s after investigators said they spent 17 months tracking down leads …
Troopers are looking for an older model, black sedan, possibly a Ford, with damage to its right, front bumper. Anyone with information should …
A Morganton man who worked for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in Morganton has been charged with two felony child …
VALDESE — A woman rescuers were searching for Friday afternoon was found dead in a sunflower field near her home.