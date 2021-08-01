Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceilings, wrap around covered porch and classic brick design. Home features 4-5 bedrooms and 3 baths including claw foot tubs. Home could be used as office or full time residence. Bring your imagination. Lots of possibilities with this classic home.
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900
