TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE OUTSIDE LENOIR CITY LIMITS! Located in Gamewell, this unique property offers a total of 5 bed/2 bath between the main house and garage/apartment. The main house includes a large living room, dining room, kitchen, enclosed back porch and laundry all on one floor as well as a half basement with outside entrance for storage. The garage/apartment provides a separate full drive-in garage with additional living area upstairs! The upstairs includes 890 +SF with 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large kitchen with room for an island, dining area, living room, back deck just off the kitchen and an additional separate workshop area of 442 SF unheated. The 1300+ SF lower garage features two garage areas with separate doors, a regular door entry and wood stove. This property is an estate and is being sold "as-is". This is a great opportunity to have that separate garage area and extra living space all on the same property with no city taxes! For more information, call, text or email Denise Howard (704) 880-6819 dhoward1020@gmail.com
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $189,900
