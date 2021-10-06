MOTIVATED SELLER: Very well kept family or executive ranch style home in a private neighborhood with no HOA. Minutes to downtown Lenoir for dining & shopping. Close to Broyhill walking park & Lenoir Greenway. 5 minutes to Hwy 321 to go north 20 minutes to Blowing Rock/Blue Ridge Parkway or south 20 minutes to Hickory. Approx. 1.5hrs to Charlotte or Asheville. Main living floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths (2 primary bedrooms with connecting baths). Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets & a beautiful kitchen island. Living room plus a separate great room with propane fireplace. Main level private deck. As a bonus inside stairs lead to an exceptionally spacious fully functioning basement living quarters with outside patio access. Bedroom, bath, kitchen, living room, dining area and office or 2nd bedroom. Trane HVAC units that have been serviced every 6 months. The pictures do not do this home justice. Neat as they come and lots of storage space make this home move in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $438,000
