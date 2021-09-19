A Colonial Revival Home built in 1925 by Archie Coffey one of Lenoir's early furniture magnates. Elegant charm abounds thru out this lovely home. From the moment you cross the covered front porch and open the door to the gracious large scale rooms with high ceilings you will be mesmerized. The windows are encased in wide trim and flood the home with sunlight, dining room has built-in corner cabinet and restored crystal chandelier. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Two bedrooms downstairs share a bath , upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 3 very nice baths. Walk in attic will give you plenty of extra storage, to go along with the full basement for extra storage or workshop. From the back patio you can see the 700 Sq. Ft. guest house with 1 bedroom and 1 bath . Home within walking distance to Downtown Lenoir, Community gardens and soon-to-be finished Overland Victory Trail. Check out this piece of History and see if it would make a great home for your family! Call Glenda 828-313-7118 Realty Executives of Hickory
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $468,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was charged after police said he was found with his pants around his knees outside a former Golden Corral building Thursday afternoon.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.
- Updated
Seventeen people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, health officials said.
Health officials said children and teens reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Burke County than any other age group.
- Updated
Police said the woman had filled up multiple shopping carts with more than $1,900 worth of merchandise.
Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
The bidding war for the former Morganton Junior High School building continues, with another upset offer received within the past week.
- Updated
The King Street Eatery, at the corner of King and West Union streets, will reopen Wednesday with three food trucks on the table for diners.