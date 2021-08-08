A Colonial Revival Home built in 1925 by Archie Coffey one of Lenoir's early furniture magnates. Elegant charm abounds thru out this lovely home. From the moment you cross the covered front porch and open the door to the gracious large scale rooms with high ceilings you will be mesmerized. The windows are encased in wide trim and flood the home with sunlight, dining room has built-in corner cabinet and restored crystal chandelier. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Two bedrooms downstairs share a bath , upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 3 very nice baths. Walk in attic will give you plenty of extra storage, to go along with the full basement for extra storage or workshop. From the back patio you can see the 700 Sq. Ft. guest house with 1 bedroom and 1 bath . Home within walking distance to Downtown Lenoir, Community gardens and soon-to-be finished Overland Victory Trail. Check out this piece of History and see if it would make a great home for your family! Call Glenda 828-313-7118 Realty Executives of Hickory
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $473,000
