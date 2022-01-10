5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $498,000

Amazing location, fabulous neighborhood, and stunning home!! This incredible find has it all!! Within 5 minutes of the Lenoir Greenway, Broyhill Walking Park, downtown Lenoir, shopping and medical care. Within 25 minutes you can travel North to scenic Blowing Rock and the Blue Ridge Parkway or travel South to Hickory! Do you envision a home with incredible character and warmth? This gorgeous home may be the home you've been dreaming of! 5 BRS and 3 full baths (as well as two 1/2 baths) this large Southern charm home offers an exterior with an angled oversized garage, circular driveway, three HUGE covered porches, including a massive front porch for drinking iced tea! Did I mention the garden spot or two mature Magnolia trees?? Inside the home you will find lots of the "I wants". The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile backsplash and updated cabinets. Both the Den and LR open to a large 6 x 29' covered porch and have lovely fireplaces. Call Julian today for this unbelievable find! 828-493-3184