5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $699,000

Luxurious Country Club living with plenty of room to spread out in this custom home updated and freshly painted. The brand-new kitchen has a huge island, LG SS appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, and farm sink. The kitchen is open to a casual dining area, the great room w/ its stacked stone fireplace, and a new composite deck with cedar railings. Formal LR, wet bar and formal DR on the main floor accommodate casual as well as formal gatherings and entertaining. Up the grand staircase to the 2nd floor to 3 bedrooms, a Master Suite and a den w/ a fireplace. The brand-new Master bath features a soaking tub, marble floors, tiled shower, dual vanities and Woodbridge Electronic Washlet toilet. The 3rd floor attic space has a large bonus room, a full bath and walk-in attic storage. The walk-out basement has a family room with a fireplace, a bedroom with full bath, a media room and a kitchenette. Located in Cedar Rock Estates with access to all the Country Club Amenities.

