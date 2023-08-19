Are you ready to experience the ultimate in luxury living? Look no further than this stunning Southern Living Frank Betz Home, custom built with your comfort & style in mind! Nestled on 5.82 acres of pristine land, this magnificent property boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full & 2 half baths, providing ample space and privacy for the entire family. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted with a sense of warmth and elegance, thanks to the tasteful decor, high-end finishes, & attention to detail throughout. Whether you're hosting a dinner party in the gourmet kitchen or relaxing in the cozy family room, you'll feel right at home in this one-of-a-kind estate. So why wait? Come see yourself why this is the home of your dreams!