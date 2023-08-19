Are you ready to experience the ultimate in luxury living? Look no further than this stunning Southern Living Frank Betz Home, custom built with your comfort & style in mind! Nestled on 5.82 acres of pristine land, this magnificent property boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full & 2 half baths, providing ample space and privacy for the entire family. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted with a sense of warmth and elegance, thanks to the tasteful decor, high-end finishes, & attention to detail throughout. Whether you're hosting a dinner party in the gourmet kitchen or relaxing in the cozy family room, you'll feel right at home in this one-of-a-kind estate. So why wait? Come see yourself why this is the home of your dreams!
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $929,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
HICKORY — Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck that happened last month and which resulted in the deaths of two young people has been re…
Here's the latest scoop on Root and Vine and Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge.