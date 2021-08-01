Back on the market due to no fault of the Seller.......Beautiful and unique, 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to all Downtown Marion has to offer. Lots of Restaurants and shops in close proximity. Master bedroom on the main floor with walk in closet and lots of storage. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Home was remodeled in 2015 and has lots of character. This really is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,000
