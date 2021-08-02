 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $280,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $280,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $280,000

Brick Split Level with 2 complete living areas. Upper level features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, laundry, dining room, living room and screened in porch to allow for outdoor living. Lower leven features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, kitchen, living/dining combo and covered concrete patio. Septic tank installed in the summer of 2017, Outbuilding measures 17x30 and has electric. All it needs is plumbing installed and it could be used as additional income resource.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert