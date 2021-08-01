5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $325,000

Looking for a DOWNTOWN MARION location? Then look NO FURTHER! This charming brick bungalow sits in the heart of downtown Marion NC. All you have to do is step outside your front door and head to the city walk ways which will lead you to restaurants, shopping, and so much more! The property itself features a nice covered front porch... perfect to sit, relax, and enjoy our long summer WNC evenings. One unique feature about this property is that the lot to left of the house also conveys! Very flat yard area and ample paved parking lot on the extra lot too. Once inside you will be greeted by a large living room which flows perfectly into the formal dining room and then kitchen. Main level also houses two full bedrooms, bath, and additional room perfect for a library or office. Upper level features three nice sized bedrooms and full size bath. Gorgeous hardwood flooring all throughout the house! Large basement offers ample storage! All remaining furnishings CONVEY! Act now and call today!