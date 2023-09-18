Home is priced to sell. Located in Glenwood, just a few miles from I-40 exit 85. Main level has large Livingroom with a bonus room and half bath. 2 Laundry hook ups, additional half bath, formal dining room, kitchen, pantry. fireplace. Master suite with WIC, jacuzzi tub and shower. upper level offers a bedroom with private bathroom and 3 additional rooms with a full bath as well. Offers new windows on 12/14/2022 New exterior paint, New Roof on garage 5/2023. New HVAC system upstairs in July 2022, New stove, refrigerator, fireplace facing, new gutters, guards, & downspouts. Treks decking covered front porch, large deck half covered in back yard with view of the ponds. 1.10+/- acre lot has a 1600sq ft 4 car garage insulated with 10x10 doors and 12' ceilings to hold campers/boats. Amenities include two stocked ponds, pavilion with restrooms and fire pit.