In the heart of the Glenwood community the "Lawing Farm/Hatchery" w-mountain views is now for sale. This beautiful grassed 19+/- acre farm w-creek has a large amount of paved road frontage along w-frontage on an active railroad tract. The property is unrestricted & can be used for residential/farming/commercial uses. Formerly a large poultry operation w-numerous outbuildings & storage areas. The main house brick home has 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered wrap around porch perfect for rocking chairs & swings, fenced area, a large family room/den was added for extra space. Home has hardwood floors, heat pump,partial basement & an additional singlewide attached by a breezeway that has been used as office. 2nd 2 story residence consists of 2 BR, 1 BA, LR & kitchen along w-storage. The number of buildings along w-the prime fields on each side make this a unique property w-endless possibilities. Convenient to I-40 & town. Seller is in the process of having storage containers removed.