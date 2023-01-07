5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $950,000

Calling all DREAMERS & ENTREPRENEURS! Nearly 30 acres of stunning McDowell Co. mountainous views could turn your dreams into reality. The impressive acreage can be used for a scenic wedding venue, vineyards, RV parks, rental homes, and healing retreats--the possibilities are endless! The rolling hills feature paths to multiple future home sites, a 59x44 barn and 3.5 acres of fenced pasture, and a graded venue site with a scenic backdrop. The icing on the cake is the spacious 5-bed/3-bath home, where you can live comfortably while developing the land to your liking. The upper level is a dedicated primary suite with an expansive walk-in closet. Enjoy views while soaking in the jetted tub or swimming in the 13 x 27 pool. The main level offers a 2nd primary bedroom, black stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and many more beautiful features. Need more room? The unfinished basement is plumbed, and ready for you to add on. See this remarkable property and make your dreams come true!