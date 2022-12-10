Come enjoy some of the best views McDowell County has to offer! The upper level of the home is dedicated to being a primary suite with an expansive walk-in closet. You can enjoy the views while soaking in the jetted tub or swimming in the 13 x 27 pool. The main level offers another primary bedroom as well. Black stainless steel appliances, stone decor, and many more beautiful features. There's a 59 x 44 barn and 3.5 acres of fenced pasture for the animals. Need more room? The basement is plumbed and unfinished, ready for you to add on!
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man charged with driving while impaired in a Tuesday night crash that left a woman seriously injured has a history of driving while impaired…
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
Burke County has a new county manager.
An area brewery is now confirming that it will move into the former Catawba Brewing location in Morganton.
Charges have been announced in two separate fatal crashes within the city of Morganton.
Patrons and fans of Catawba Brewing Co. have been lamenting its demise in Morganton since the company that bought it decided in October to clo…
HICKORY — A chop shop in the Hickory area of Burke County was busted last week by local and state authorities.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Friday to celebrate retiring Clerk of Superior Court Mabel Lowman’s 47-year career in the clerk’s offi…
NEBO – Tiffani Kirby had just tucked her youngest kids into bed Sunday night when her 11-year-old asked her if she could take a cardboard box …
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.