5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $975,000

Come enjoy some of the best views McDowell County has to offer! The upper level of the home is dedicated to being a primary suite with an expansive walk-in closet. You can enjoy the views while soaking in the jetted tub or swimming in the 13 x 27 pool. The main level offers another primary bedroom as well. Black stainless steel appliances, stone decor, and many more beautiful features. There's a 59 x 44 barn and 3.5 acres of fenced pasture for the animals. Need more room? The basement is plumbed and unfinished, ready for you to add on!