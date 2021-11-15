5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,400,000

A Gem on Lake James, this beautiful 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath Victorian-style home sits on a one-of-a-kind gated lot with over 550’ of private shoreline. The wraparound porch presents a three-mile lake view with mountains beyond. You enter the home to a show-stopping foyer w/a wrap staircase. There is a formal dining room,butler’s pantry & newly renovated kitchen that includes granite countertops,a four flavor soda fountain w/ice machine and much more! The home also includes new carpeting throughout,a project room, large walk-in pantry,family room w/windowed circular alcove,two story circular library, 5 fireplaces-4 wood burning(3 gas available)& one gas in bedroom, and a castle balcony. WHAT A VIEW! Finished walk-out basement that is plumbed & wired for additional kitchen, workshop area w/garage door, Jurassic Area w/dinosaurs & misting waterfall and Hot Tub Spa Area. The two-story, two slip boat dock is great for swimming/fishing.