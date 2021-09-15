 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,600,000

A Gem on Lake James, this beautiful 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath Victorian-style home sits on a one-of-a-kind gated lot with over 550’ of private shoreline. The wraparound porch presents a three-mile lake view with mountains beyond. You enter the home to a show-stopping foyer w/a wrap staircase. There is a formal dining room,butler’s pantry & newly renovated kitchen that includes granite countertops,a four flavor soda fountain w/ice machine and much more! The home also includes new carpeting throughout,a project room, large walk-in pantry,family room w/windowed circular alcove,two story circular library, 5 fireplaces-4 wood burning(3 gas available)& one gas in bedroom, and a castle balcony. WHAT A VIEW! Finished walk-out basement that is plumbed & wired for additional kitchen, workshop area w/garage door, Jurassic Area w/dinosaurs & misting waterfall and Hot Tub Spa Area. The two-story, two slip boat dock is great for swimming/fishing. There are two lots. Lot #16 can be developed or sold.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert