A Gem on Lake James, this beautiful 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath Victorian-style home sits on a one-of-a-kind gated lot with over 550’ of private shoreline. The wraparound porch presents a three-mile lake view with mountains beyond. You enter the home to a show-stopping foyer w/a wrap staircase. There is a formal dining room,butler’s pantry & newly renovated kitchen that includes granite countertops,a four flavor soda fountain w/ice machine and much more! The home also includes new carpeting throughout,a project room, large walk-in pantry,family room w/windowed circular alcove,two story circular library, 5 fireplaces-4 wood burning(3 gas available)& one gas in bedroom, and a castle balcony. WHAT A VIEW! Finished walk-out basement that is plumbed & wired for additional kitchen, workshop area w/garage door, Jurassic Area w/dinosaurs & misting waterfall and Hot Tub Spa Area. The two-story, two slip boat dock is great for swimming/fishing. There are two lots. Lot #16 can be developed or sold.
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
- Updated
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 40 westbound after a wreck between Exits 100 and 103 on Thursday afternoon.
- Updated
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
- Updated
A man landed charges after police seized a shotgun and methamphetamine from a vehicle in which he was a passenger.
- Updated
Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
- Updated
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 18-24.