5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $230,000

Calling out Investors or Flippers. Priced dropped for fast sale!!!! Full Brick House Over 2000 SQFT! 5/2. Hardwoods on 3.69 acres. Low Taxes. Close to I-40. Close to the city of Morganton THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT CONTRACT!!!!

