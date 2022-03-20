 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $245,000

This charming cottage style home offers several areas for entertaining and enjoyment in a spacious fenced in backyard, lovely front patio and large back deck. With 2,400+ sq ft living area, 5 bedrooms and a basement that can be finished if desired, this home has ample space for all your needs.

