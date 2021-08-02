5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $269,900

RARE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY in Downtown Morganton. ONE LEVEL FULL BRICK UPDATED HOME WITH TWO BASEMENT APARTMENTS. The main level of this home is 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, huge living room w/ open dining area, family room with fireplace, updated kitchen w/ custom-built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stylish remodeled private master bath, oak hardwood flooring throughout, 2-year-old roof, vinyl windows, large deck, and the location to downtown is outstanding! Cover your payments with the 2 apartments downstairs!! Each with independent electrical meters, so each renter gets their own bill. These apartments could rent for $650-700 a month. Both apartments have an open concept living, dining, & full kitchen. Each has a large bedroom w/ plenty of closet space, spacious bathroom shower/tub, and laundry area for a stackable washer/dryer. Updates to all 3 areas include interior paint, lighting, sinks, plumbing. Home inspection complete. Sellers will consider owner finance.