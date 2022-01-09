Own a piece of history of this magnificent nostalgic residence once owned by the Rust family! This renowned residence is situated on 1.78 acres bordering the Old Catawba River. The main level features two bedroom/bathroom suites as well as the family room with fireplace, spacious kitchen, the exquisite library and an additional bedroom. The upper level hallway leads to a bedroom/bathroom suite, an additional bedroom, and the upper deck area. From the southern end of the home, the windows unveil amazing views of the rushing river. Entertain family & friends in the courtyard or relax in the gazebo. On the riverbank, nap on a hammock, skip some rocks, or launch a kayak. Less than one mile is beautiful Lake James! This residence is designer owned, which is featured in an article in Our State Magazine Nov 2021. SOLD AS IS/WHERE IS. CASH ONLY. READ AGENT REMARKS FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO SHOW. DOES NOT INCLUDE CHAPEL OR COTTAGE. SEE DEED REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTION.
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,840
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Man nabbed on trafficking charges when he returns for drugs ditched in gas station parking lot
- Updated
A man landed drug trafficking charges after police said he returned to a gas station parking lot to retrieve drugs he threw out during a traff…
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases surge in Burke County, it has forced the local school system to temporarily close one school.
- Updated
A suspect has been charged with murder after an overnight investigation by law enforcement authorities.
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 14-20:
- Updated
Listen to the chilling 911 call that prompted a tactical response by deputies Tuesday.
- Updated
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Morganton man.
- Updated
There will be no charges filed in the death of an inmate at the Burke County Jail late last month.
- Updated
If construction remains on track, the first buildings of a new apartment complex on the old Broughton Hospital property could be ready by spring.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases surge in Burke County, UNC Health Blue Ridge is restricting visitations again.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed two more Burke County residents and the active cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.