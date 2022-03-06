5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,900

Check out this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home in the Glen Alpine area. This home has underwent a lot of improvements and updates over the years. Exterior consists of a detached 2 car garage, outbuilding/storage shed, screen in porch and new private deck area. Main floor features 1 bedroom, full bath, spacious living room, dining area and great room with plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Recently updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops along with bar area. Laundry/Mud room is conveniently located on the main floor along with a tankless Rinnai water heater. Upstairs includes a large primary bedroom with walk in closets and updated tiled bathroom with double vanity and walk in shower. Additional 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom located on the second floor. This home has it all!