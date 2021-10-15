Bridgewater Hall Historic Inn - a stunning, historical estate, is situated on 3.5 private acres with 345 feet along the Old Catawba River. The Inn boasts of 5 elegantly appointed bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. The common areas include the Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Great Room, and Library. The courtyard and scenic overloook welcomes family, friends & guests for gatherings. Engulf yourself in the tranquility of the chapel or consider the many options of the covered rear deck! The picturesque Gazebo is a favorite for any occasion! Take a walk down the stairway to the riverbank, nap on a hammock, skip some rocks, or launch a kayak. The two bedroom cottage is bright and neutral (see agent remarks). The quaint detached garage offers additional storage. This estate is designer owned, who will be featured with his estate in an article in Our State Magazine in November 2021. Currently the Inn is operated as Bridgewater Hall Historic Inn (see website). Serious inquiries Only.
5 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $548,000
