Rustic elegance in illustrious Old Wildlife Club on Lake James.A private,waterfront lodge with Mountain and main channel sunset views includes a gated drive,private beach,spacious covered dock and boat slip.Tons of space for large families and lots of friends.This cabin is 100% wood,individually cut walls and ceilings,beautiful log staircases,laurel railings,and two huge gathering areas with custom FP mantles and stone FP that can be used to heat the entire space.Attached with a breezeway,the oversized 3 bay garage holds a fully functioning 2 BR guest apartment with full bath,LR,Kit and laundry.The outdoor space has 2 large screened porches,covered deck with a wood-burning/gas FP, jacuzzi, large storage shed,and a wooden walkway to both the beach and the dock.The lakeside platforms awe inspiring view is the perfect place for morning coffee or happy hour! Easy access to Camp Lake James, located directly across the lake via boat or paddling.Equipped with high-speed fiber optic internet
5 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,995,000
