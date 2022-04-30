This remarkable 5 bedroom and 3 full bath farmhouse themed home is a must see! Home presents two large family rooms, semi open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, and PLENTY OF SPACE. The master bedroom with attached master bath is exquisite. There are two separate bedrooms with a bathroom as well as a jack-and-jill bedroom/ bath combo. Large corner lot that is mostly flat. Easily accessible to Blue Ridge Parkway. If space for your family is what you're looking for, you will not want to miss out on this property.
5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man wanted on a murder charge now is in custody. Follow the link to hear what he had to say to News Herald reporters as he was walked into the Burke County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
A man has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash.
ICARD — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted for murder after a man was found dead last week in eastern Burke County.
Jason Shane got himself into a bit of a disagreement with his brother Michael a few weeks ago.
A man wanted for a Friday murder already has a pending charge for accessory after the fact of murder in Catawba County.
A man was airlifted after a Saturday crash on U.S. 64.
An overnight standoff near Burkemont Avenue ended peacefully early Thursday morning.
A man landed numerous charges after troopers were led on a chase covering three counties over the weekend.
Neighbors told The News Herald they heard yelling and screaming shortly before the sheriff's office was called to the scene.
Two people had to be airlifted after a crash on U.S. 64.