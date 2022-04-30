 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $230,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $230,000

This remarkable 5 bedroom and 3 full bath farmhouse themed home is a must see! Home presents two large family rooms, semi open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, and PLENTY OF SPACE. The master bedroom with attached master bath is exquisite. There are two separate bedrooms with a bathroom as well as a jack-and-jill bedroom/ bath combo. Large corner lot that is mostly flat. Easily accessible to Blue Ridge Parkway. If space for your family is what you're looking for, you will not want to miss out on this property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert