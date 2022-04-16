This remarkable 5 bedroom and 3 full bath farmhouse themed home is a must see! Home presents two large family rooms, semi open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, and PLENTY OF SPACE. The master bedroom with attached master bath is exquisite. There are two separate bedrooms with a bathroom as well as a jack-and-jill bedroom/ bath combo. Large corner lot that is mostly flat. Easily accessible to Blue Ridge Parkway. If space for your family is what you're looking for, you will not want to miss out on this property.
5 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
The Morganton City Council voted in favor of a rezoning request for two tracts on North Green Street at its meeting earlier this month.