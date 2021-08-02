Contact listing agent Shane Cook 828-443-3205 to schedule your showing today! 313 Springwood Dr NE Valdese Reduced $349,900, great hardwood trees shade your welcoming full-length, rocking chair front porch on this beautiful brick home in the Springwood neighborhood in Valdese. A warm living room with gas log fireplace invites you in leading to the dining area & kitchen, recent kitchen counter top, also on the main level is the owners bedroom, master bath complete with full shower/tub & a 2nd full shower, a 2nd bedroom, a half bath for guest, garage & rear deck leading to the great side yard. Do not miss the largest part of this lovely home, just up the stairs are bedrooms 3, 4, & 5 followed by a second bath, an additional office, & large family room over the garage. Surely you could use a bedroom or 2 for overnight guest? Ample hot water w/ the Rinnai tankless natural gas hot water heater. Convenient to I-40, Valdese, Rutherford College, Morganton, & Hickory. Main floor is a natural gas furnace plus gas log fireplace w/ central air. Second floor is a heat pump with air.
5 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.