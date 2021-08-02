5 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $345,000

Contact listing agent Shane Cook 828-443-3205 to schedule your showing today! 313 Springwood Dr NE Valdese Reduced $349,900, great hardwood trees shade your welcoming full-length, rocking chair front porch on this beautiful brick home in the Springwood neighborhood in Valdese. A warm living room with gas log fireplace invites you in leading to the dining area & kitchen, recent kitchen counter top, also on the main level is the owners bedroom, master bath complete with full shower/tub & a 2nd full shower, a 2nd bedroom, a half bath for guest, garage & rear deck leading to the great side yard. Do not miss the largest part of this lovely home, just up the stairs are bedrooms 3, 4, & 5 followed by a second bath, an additional office, & large family room over the garage. Surely you could use a bedroom or 2 for overnight guest? Ample hot water w/ the Rinnai tankless natural gas hot water heater. Convenient to I-40, Valdese, Rutherford College, Morganton, & Hickory. Main floor is a natural gas furnace plus gas log fireplace w/ central air. Second floor is a heat pump with air.