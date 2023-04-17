Bomb threats blamed on two girls (Thursday, April 19, 1973)

Members of the Morganton Police Department detective division are in the process of drawing juvenile petitions against two West Concord Elementary School female students in connection with a series of bomb threats occurring in schools throughout the city and county.

Police say the petitions follow a series of investigations of bomb threats, and that the two unidentified students will be brought before a district court judge in special juvenile session.

According to Morganton police, officers learned that the bomb threat phone calls had been made from a pay phone inside West Concord School and that on at least two occasions, bomb threat calls to Mull School and to Morganton Junior High School were made from that phone.

Detectives spoke with the two girls, since it was reported that they had possession of several lists bearing the names of all the schools in the county, along with the phone numbers of the schools. In addition to the lists, one of the girls had a newspaper clipping giving an account of a previous bomb threat at Mull School.

Commissioners name new county manager (Monday, April 16, 1973)

The Burke County Board of Commissioners today replaced county manager Richard Perkins with Dr. Robert R. Cantine, presently a senior management analyst for the executive office of the mayor, District of Columbia government. Cantine will assume his duties as county manager April 30.

“Perkins has done an excellent job in those areas assigned to him and will remain as an administrative assistant with a varied number of job functions in the new reorganization,” said Jim Jacumin, board chair.

Cantine earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Park College in Parkville, Missouri, an MGA in public administration from Fels Institute of Local and State Government and a PhD in political science and public administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

“The board of commissioners feel Cantine can help provide the kind of responsive and responsible administrative ability Burke County is going to require in the future,” Jacumin said.

Six choral groups to perform in festival (Monday, April 16, 1973)

Music as varied as ham and eggs and Christmas turkey will be on the menu of the first Burke County High School Choral Festival.

Listeners will hear six choral groups in the program Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Valdese school auditorium, according to J. Jerome Williams, cultural arts coordinator. The groups will include the West Concord-Morganton High School Chorus, directed by Myrtle Chatman; the Valdese High School Chorus, directed by Leonard Brendel; the Hildebran High School Chorus, directed by John Mode; the Glen Alpine High School Chorus, directed by Martha Thomasson; and the Drexel High School Chorus, directed by Kathryn Siphers.

And finally, there will be the All-County Chorus, directed by Williams. This is a group of 70 students from eight local high schools. They will sing, “I Hear a Voice A-Prayin’” and “Gee, I’m Looking Forward to the Future.” For a grand finale, the combined choruses will sing, “America, Our Heritage.”

Organization promotes fire safety (Thursday, April 19, 1973)

The Morganton Jaycees and the Morganton Fire Department today kicked off a new fire safety program called “Operation Red Ball.”

The Jaycees, along with the fire department, will distribute Operation Red Ball stickers to youngsters to put on their bedroom windows. The stickers will indicate the room of a child or invalid. Then, in the case of a fire or other emergency, fire fighters will know to go directly to those rooms, speeding rescue operations by life-saving seconds.

The Jaycees and the American Red Ball Transit Co. Inc., worldwide movers headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, are providing the stickers as a community service. Jaycees members will visit local elementary schools to distribute bulletins regarding the program and to explain the proper placement of the stickers.

School to offer canoeing course (Friday, April 20, 1973)

A basic canoeing course is being planned by the Continuing Education Division of Western Piedmont Community College, including lectures and laboratory sections. The instructor for the course will be Bob Benner from the school.

The course will be conducted at Lake James the weekend of May 4-6 and will cover the basic fundamentals of strokes, boarding and debarking, as well as safety and rescue. The college will provide the canoes and paddles for the participants.

Prerequisites for the course are being at least 18 years of age, the ability to swim 10 minutes fully clothed and to provide one’s own camping gear and food. Those successfully completing the course requirements will be awarded the American Red Cross basic canoeing certificate.