House built in 1900 has been converted to an apartment. The property could be restored to its original grandeur as as a single family home, apartments for rental income or build something new according to zoning requirements. The property next door (MLS 3792992) can also be purchased. Property being SOLD AS IS. Please contact Lee Pennell 828-850-4408 for additional information.
6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 12-18.
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
Two adults died and an infant was injured in what police say was a domestic shooting Monday in Lenoir. Police are not looking for any other suspects, a news release from Lenoir Police said.
- Updated
ICARD — Burke Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.