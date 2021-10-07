House built in 1900 has been converted to an apartment. The property could be restored to its original grandeur as as a single family home, apartments for rental income or build something new according to zoning requirements. The property next door (MLS 3792992) can also be purchased. Property being SOLD AS IS. Please contact Lee Pennell 828-850-4408 for additional information.
6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $129,900
