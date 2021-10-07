 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $29,900

6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $29,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $29,900

House built in 1902 has been converted to apartments. The property next door (MLS3793023) can also be purchased. Property being SOLD AS IS. Please contact Lee Pennell 828-850-4408 for additional information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert