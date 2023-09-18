Located in Barrington Glen, one of Lenoir's most desirable neighborhoods. This newly renovated home is situated on a corner lot on Turnberry Street. 0.66 acres of a level lawn for your family to enjoy and design. Main Level Living Areas including Master Bedroom EnSuite, Living Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Room w/walk-out door to Rear Deck, Powder Room, Kitchen, Pantry and Laundry, & a 2+ Car Garage. Three (3) bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level has two (2) Entrances; Interior & an Exterior. Lower Level has separate heating and cooling for this finished living space. Lower Living area only needs kitchen appliances to be a separate living quarters for a caretaker or an apartment for others to enjoy. It has 2 bedrooms, Living Area, Full Bath, Utility Sink, Storage Room. Home has recently added a new HVAC Unit for Upper Level, New Kitchen Granite Counters and Sink, New Rear Synthetic Deck, Freshly Painted, New Flooring on Main and Upper Levels. New MB Shower/Toilet.