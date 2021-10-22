This Colonial Revival estate is located in the Downtown Historic District with over an acre corner lot. Home has Covered wrap around porch & Juliet balcony. Upon entering appreciate the high ceilings and large moldings. Kitchen has been updated with wood cabinetry, granite countertops, Maytag refrigerator, and wine chiller. The winding staircase will take you to a second floor landing where you will find his & her primary bedrooms and another enlarged suite with a dressing hall. On the 3rd level, you have the other 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an attic with ample storage. Home has been updated with Ecobee thermostats for each of the three heat pumps. Other updates include completely renovated first floor bath, foundation stabilization, new roof, guttering, and windows. This home is a perfect combination of modern and historic greatness; with over 4800 heated square feet you have room to breathe. Finished room above detached garage is heated/cooled w half bath. More updates attached.
6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $599,000
