6 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $295,000

Spacious brick home with 6 bedrooms/2 baths with an in-law suite/apartment in basement. The main level offers a large living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and 3 bedrooms. Finished full basement in-law suite/apartment offers living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen, dining nook with window seat, laundry area, bathroom and 3 bedrooms. This 2nd living quarters has separate outside entrance and concrete driveway, cook-stove will be needed. This home has replacement windows installed in October, 2021. Interior painted 2021. Roof and gutters new in 2018. Hot water heater is 5 years old (in basement behind fridge) and services both upstairs and downstairs. There is separate wiring and plumbing for second water heater. There is ample area for RV parking (no amperage) and there is a clean-out on the property. Plenty of parking with this home. Great neighborhood. MUST SEE, WILL NOT LAST!!