7 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $684,000

Captivating mountain views from this luxurious 7BR/4BA home! Conveniently located just minutes from shopping/dining in Hickory. Stunning cathedral entry floods entry w/ natural light.  Open floorplan design offers formal dining room, cathedral living room featuring fireplace. Chef's kitchen has granite countertops, smooth surface cooktop, ss wall oven/microwave, ss dishwasher, Breakfast nook & pantry. Split bedroom plan on main offers spacious owners suite w/ lighted, tray ceiling, ensuite bath, soaking tub, double vanities, shower & large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has built-ins & would make a great library. Second full bath & laundry room has lots of storage. Second floor has 3 very large bedrooms, including a second owner's suite. Third floor has a serene bedroom w/ beautiful mountain views & built-ins. Finished, walk-out basement has enormous family room, second kitchen, full bath w/ shower/tub combo, bedroom & utility room. Composite deck.  Attached double car garage.

