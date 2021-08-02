 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $1,999,950

7 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $1,999,950

7 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $1,999,950

A private estate with 190 acres! This custom home was built by Master Builder Foy Brackett and situated to take in the views of the expansive grounds. Enter the Great Room featuring a custom rock fireplace, a dramatic 20 foot redwood ceiling and select grade oak flooring on entire main floor. Off the Great Room is the eat in kitchen, separate family room and formal dining room. A luxurious master suite is located downstairs with its own screened porch. The home office on the second floor with its peaked redwood ceiling and evergreen walls. There are two en-suite upstairs bedrooms and four bedrooms with two Jack & Jill bathrooms. On the lower level is a finished walk in basement with a third fireplace and lots of room to play! Here there is an a guest bedroom, bathroom and half bath. There are 22 acres of mature loblolly trees (value $50,000+) and a two acre pond. Home to deer, turkeys and other wildlife. Also included in the sale is a 2 bed/1 bath 100 year old charming farm house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert