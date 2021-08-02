A private estate with 190 acres! This custom home was built by Master Builder Foy Brackett and situated to take in the views of the expansive grounds. Enter the Great Room featuring a custom rock fireplace, a dramatic 20 foot redwood ceiling and select grade oak flooring on entire main floor. Off the Great Room is the eat in kitchen, separate family room and formal dining room. A luxurious master suite is located downstairs with its own screened porch. The home office on the second floor with its peaked redwood ceiling and evergreen walls. There are two en-suite upstairs bedrooms and four bedrooms with two Jack & Jill bathrooms. On the lower level is a finished walk in basement with a third fireplace and lots of room to play! Here there is an a guest bedroom, bathroom and half bath. There are 22 acres of mature loblolly trees (value $50,000+) and a two acre pond. Home to deer, turkeys and other wildlife. Also included in the sale is a 2 bed/1 bath 100 year old charming farm house.
7 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $1,999,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.