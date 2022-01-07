A private estate with 190 acres! This custom home was built by Master Builder Foy Brackett and situated to take in the views of the expansive grounds. Enter the Great Room featuring a custom rock fireplace, a dramatic 20 foot redwood ceiling and select grade oak flooring on entire main floor. Off the Great Room is the eat in kitchen, separate family room and formal dining room. A luxurious master suite is located downstairs with its own screened porch. The home office on the second floor with its peaked redwood ceiling and evergreen walls. There are two en-suite upstairs bedrooms and four bedrooms with two Jack & Jill bathrooms. There is a finished basement with a 3rd fireplace and lots of room to play! Here there is an a guest bedroom, bathroom and half bath. There are 22 acres of mature loblolly trees (value $50,000+) and a two acre pond. Home to lots of wildlife. Also included is a 2 bed/1 bath 100 year old charming farm house. Motivated seller! Will consider any reasonable offer!!
7 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $1,999,950
