Fully renovated home ( Lot 165 Spring St). 5 bedrooms (3 up & 2 main). NEW ROOF, NEW Kitchen (Appliances WILL BE INSTALLED IN A FEW DAYS), laminate floors on main floor of 2 bedrooms, one full bath, huge laundry room, dining room and living room with fireplace. New carpet on upper floor with 3 bedrooms and one full bath. ALSO... SEPARATE LIVING QUARTERS (listed as 157) with 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room & one full bath. Excellent for RENTAL INCOME
7 Bedroom Home in Marion - $400,000
