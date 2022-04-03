7 Bedroom Home in Marion - $425,000

Fully renovated home ( Lot 165 Spring St). 5 bedrooms (3 up & 2 main). NEW ROOF, NEW Kitchen (Appliances WILL BE INSTALLED IN A FEW DAYS), laminate floors on main floor of 2 bedrooms, one full bath, huge laundry room, dining room and living room with fireplace. New carpet on upper floor with 3 bedrooms and one full bath. ALSO... SEPARATE LIVING QUARTERS with 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, living room & one full bath. Excellent for RENTAL INCOME