7 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $899,000

Elegant English-style Georgian Manor House in small town, USA – historic Valdese NC, just 55-minutes drive from both Charlotte and Asheville, between Morganton (5 miles) and Hickory (10 miles). This home is available at one-half what the price would be, if in Charlotte or Asheville. Occupied by original owner from 1938 until 1999; purchased by 3rd owners in 2005, who undertook its restoration as a labor of love, with no expense spared as reflected in the 2019 assessed value of $800,364. Owners, now ready to down-size, will consider sale with immediate occupancy, or lease-back to qualify for buyers interested in a 1031 exchange.