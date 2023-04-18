PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the Philly crowd to get louder as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey hit game-changing 3s and stymied Brooklyn runs with clutch boards.

"It's as happy as I've ever seen him since I've been here with other guys making shots," third-year coach Doc Rivers said. "He was really celebrating his teammates tonight."

With good reason. For a franchise player who was raised in the organization to Trust the Process, Embiid has finally come around to learning how to trust his teammates.

Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Embiid and Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

"A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball," Embiid said. "I don't think it's true. I enjoy winning."

Embiid's increased faith in his teammates is one reason the third-seeded Sixers expect a deep run in the playoffs.

"Better teammates help," Rivers said with a laugh. "Maturity and preparation. We work on it every day."

Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.

Game 3 is Thursday in New York.

Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side that posterized the 7-footer. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defense in the first half.

"I don't remember getting dunked on," Embiid tried to say with a straight face.

The slam was Brooklyn's last GIF-worthy highlight.

Kings beat Warriors 114-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the referees went to the replay monitor to determine whether Draymond Green should be ejected for his hard stomp, the Sacramento Kings took that time to regroup and make sure they didn't lose focus down the stretch.

De'Aaron Fox and crew took over from there and delivered the Kings a 2-0 series lead that has the defending NBA champions reeling.

Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer Kings to a 114-106 win Monday night for their second straight victory over the Golden State Warriors.

"I think that brought us together," Fox said. "We huddled up and were like, 'We have to win this game.' Everybody thought he'd be ejected. When that happens, usually that team comes together and goes on a run. But we were able to negate that."

The Kings closed the game strong after Green was ejected for a flagrant foul against Domantas Sabonis. They became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Stephen Curry era.

The Warriors will try to get back into the series when it shifts less than 90 miles southwest to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday night.

"Got to embrace it," Curry said. "You do this for as long as we have … we have to stay together and locked in."

The game got heated in the fourth quarter when Green stomped on Sabonis' chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul

During the review, fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

"My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I've got to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. … I can only step so far."

Sabonis finished the game but coach Mike Brown said he was undergoing X-rays afterward to make sure there wasn't damage to his ribs or lungs.

Now it will be up to the NBA to determine whether an ejection is all that was warranted or if Green will face a possible suspension.

"It was a flagrant-2 for sure," Brown said. "It'll be interesting to see with what the NBA does after they review it.

The Warriors fought back to tie the game before the Kings went on a 17-8 run to run away with it to the delight of the towel-waving crowd.

Fox's 3-pointer made it 107-101 with 2:17 to play and the Kings were in control from there. Davion Mitchell put it away with another 3 that made it 112-103 with 1:18 left.